Bi Winning at the Emmys

This year’s Emmy Awards have a rash of bi-related winners.

Grabbing most of the headlines was Fleabag, whose central and nameless character fulfils all our worst stereotypes of bisexuality (lying, cheating, deceiving, solely interested in her own short-term benefit) and is alas revealed as bisexual in both season one and season two. Congratulations to all concerned as the show took the prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series (both to writer/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Director of a Comedy Series (Harry Bradbeer).

Elsewhere cast your mind back to last year’s A Very English Scandal, the somewhat fictionalised story of the downfall of bisexual LIberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe. The award for best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie went to Ben Whishaw in the role of Norman Scott.

Bi themes were not key in Game Of Thrones but it had a smattering of bis including Daenerys Targaryen, Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand as well as gender-nonconforming characters like Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth. We weren’t what it was about but we were there and just as likely to win or die in a casual plot-twist as everyone else. The show took the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage – Tyrion Lannister). Remarkably it didn’t take an award for Best Supporting Actress despite four of the six people shortlisted being in Game of Thrones.

And Jodie Comer took Best Supporting Actress for Killing Eve.

Sadly The Good Place went away empty-handed. Maybe next year when it’ll be last chance for the judges?