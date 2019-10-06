The Bisexual Agenda 7-13 October 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. We’re well past Bi Visibility Day’s frenzy of activity across the nation but there’s still lots going on!

Tuesday night has a double-bill in Manchester where there’s the launch for the new edition of Getting Bi In A Gay / Straight World (tickets have sold out!) and the first meeting of the Bi Book Club straight after it. More info from the website of Manchester bisexual group BiPhoria.

Elsewhere that night in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night it’s Brum Bi Group, a community-centre space group at the LGBT Centre, 38 Holloway Circus, Birmingham. More on their group and where it meets here.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).

That day is National Coming Out Day (in the USA at least) so look forward to a likely smattering of media coverage around being out as bi, gay, trans or other minority gender and sexuality identities.

Never been to a bi group before?