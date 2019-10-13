The Bisexual Agenda: 14-20 October 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Jam Rock, 86 High Street. More about them here. Double-check that venue as they are trying to find a new regular home for their get-togethers and it’s subject to change.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via, halfway along Canal Street. They are normally in one of the little corners to the back upstairs left of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Friday is Bi Boardgames in Birmingham, from 6.30pm in the cafe at the LGBT Centre.

Sunday sees Manchester‘s bi coffee meetup, at the Vienna coffee house on Mosley Street opposite City Art Gallery from 1pm. Looks for the table with the cuddly lion (about the size of a mug of tea).

Never been to a bi group before?