Harry Styles lights it up

Singer Harry Styles has a new single out – and the fan base are going wild for its bisexual signalling.

The former One Direction star recently talked to Rolling Stone about rumours around his sexuality after his on-stage antics have sparked speculation that he is bi. That has included waving the bi flag onstage – but also Black Lives Matter, the trans flag and the rainbow flag. So should we follow bi twitter and take one of those as being a sign of his identity and the others as allyship?

Not so. He tells the magazine, “I can’t claim that I know what it’s like, because I don’t. So I’m not trying to say, ‘I understand what it’s like.’ I’m just trying to make people feel included and seen,” he explained.

Of course it has helped with getting the column inches and tweets that keep him and his work in the public eye, but it feels like genuine work to make things easier for fans who face challenges Harry didn’t. After all at this point in his career it seems hard to imagine coming out as bi would harm his career – biphobes in the fan base will probably have moved on elsewhere by now, alienated by such ostentatious support.

The promo for Lights Up – which accompanies his first new single in two years – has Harry cavorting semi-naked with a variety of similarly half undressed lithe young men and women. We reckon there are more women than men, but we might have to give it another couple of watches to make sure.

Image: youtube/vevo