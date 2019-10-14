Queen’s Speech includes “stop-bis-voting” plan

The Queen’s Speech today included a measure likely to reduce the number of people who vote at future elections – and the bi vote might be particularly affected.

The proposals to make showing ID compulsory when voting follow trials in voting at recent annual May council elections. Those were not widely considered a success.

BCN Editor Jen Yockney observed of the announcement, “This is alas likely to reduce the proportion of people voting who are bi+.

“Research shows bi people disproportionately fall into many groups that will find it harder to vote under these plans.

“Transgender and nonbinary people go unrecognised in passports and similar documents – and often will not want the name they have to introduce themselves to polling station staff under to be the one they might have on a passport paid for years earlier.

“Our lower incomes on average compared to both gay and straight people mean we are less likely to be able to afford expensive ID paperwork and the cars and holidays abroad that tend to go with those documents.

“The measures are being proposed on the basis that they will reduce voter fraud – but there just isn’t the evidence of widespread, individual, in-person fraud in that way. Where we do come across serious claims of vote fraud in Britain over the past twenty years it tends to be more like manipulation of postal ballots.”

“As such you have to ask who this measure benefits – as the stated reasons from the government just don’t add up.”

LGBT Foundation boss Paul Martin added, “We are incredibly concerned by the proposals to require every voter to present official ID before being able to vote, and would strongly urge the government to reconsider.

“Decades of international studies show that restrictive identification requirements are particularly disadvantageous to certain voter groups who are less likely to possess approved ID for a variety of socio-economic and accessibility reasons. This is particularly true of LGBT communities.

“The progress achieved for LGBT communities over the past few decades would not have happened without having our voices heard, including at the ballot box. These reforms will render thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people disenfranchised, and represent a major step backwards for the progress of our communities.”

For the present, with the government 40 or so seats short of a majority, let alone the kind of working majority that allows controversial measures to be brought forward, it seems unlikely to become law unless SNP or Labour support for the measure is forthcoming. But watch for this as a minor issue in the widely anticipated second “snap” early general election of recent times.