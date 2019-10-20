Teen drama Atypical returns to Netflix for a third season on November 1st.

The show’s central story character Sam is a straight teen boy with autism navigating his way into the murky world of dating, and in season three, he starts his first year of college and is faced with the challenge of figuring out what success means for him.

Sam’s sister Casey fell for another girl in season two. Will things blossom for Casey and Izzie and where will it leave things with Casey’s other love interest Evan and Izzie’s boyfriend Nate?

Adding to the queer interest in the programme former Roseanne star Sara Gilbert joins the cast as Sam’s new ethics professor.

Pictured: Brigette Lundy-Paine & Fivel Stewart (Saeed Adyani/Netflix)