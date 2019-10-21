The Bisexual Agenda: 21 – 27 October 2019
Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s the getting close to the end of the month so things are a bit quieter than usual.
On Thursday in London it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.
Sunday it’s the turn of Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison Street, from 1.30pm to around 4.
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.
- Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.
- For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.
Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!