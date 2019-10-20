Chick-fil-A in the UK: Just a Phase

American fast food chain Chick-fil-A has opened its first branch in the UK – and already announced its closure.

The Oracle shopping centre in Reading has given the shop its marching orders – but given six months notice to give staff taken on to work at the restaurant time to find other work rather than be left in the lurch.

The owners of the chain have made big donations to reknownedly LGBTphobic organisations the Salvation Army, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home, while the company boss has spoken out against same-sex marriage.

The organisation has issued statements pointing out the donations they have made related to young people and education – as if those were areas entirely unrelated to equality.

Our congratulations to Reading Pride which has led the campaign to have the shop closed.