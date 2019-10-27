The Bisexual Agenda: Ending October

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA.

On Tuesday Manchester’s bi group BiPhoria holds a themed discussion evening around relationships and polyamory, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, starting at 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Thursday is Hallowe’en, enjoy the spooky celebrations.

On Friday it’s the Bi Boardgames night at the LGBT Centre in Birmingham, at 38/40 Holloway Circus it starts at 6.30pm.

Saturday and back to London for Bi Coffee meet, at the Leon coffee house in Spitalfields Market. More about that here. Starts at 3pm, it’s a dropin kind of a space so you can join them whenever you’re free from then til around 6pm.

Never been to a bi group before?