MPs we’ll miss – and we won’t

As Parliament winds down ready for the snap election on December 12th – our second in under three years – MPs on all sides are declaring they have had enough of the green benches.

MPs we won’t be sad to see the back of include those who fought against same-sex marriage including Conservatives Guto Bebb (MP for Aberconwy), David Lidington (Aylesbury), Jeremy Lefroy (Stafford), David Jones (Clwyd West), Glyn Davies (Montgomeryshire), David Tredinnick (Bosworth) and Labour’s Stephen Pound (Ealing North). Research has shown that same-sex marriage legislation correlates with reduced teen suicide rates: enough said.

Former equality ministers Justine Greening and Nicky Morgan, both of whom had worked for positive changes on LGBT issues, are also stepping down. Others leaving include Stephen Twigg – the gay MP famous for kicking Michael Portillo out of parliament in 1997.

The two openly bisexual MPs of this parliament – Daniel Kawczynski and Cat Smith – both seem to be restanding.

Twitter has responded to the news of the election with a blanket ban on paid-for political advertising.