The Bisexual Agenda: 4-10 November 2019

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s the start of the month and there’s lots going on!

Tuesday is very busy! Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

Manchester’s bi talky space meeting BiPhoria, at the LGBT Foundation, 5 Richmond Street, from 730pm. More about BiPhoria here.

Also that night Leeds bi group meet for a beer and a natter from 7.30pm at Wharf Chambers. Look for the purple unicorn.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm

And Thursday sees the Cardiff bi talky space meetup from 6.30pm at the Quaker Meeting House, 43 Charles Street, organised by BiWales.

Never been to a bi group before?