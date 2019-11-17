Bis & Elections

Both openly bisexual MPs are restanding in this December’s snap General Election, it has been revealed as nominations closed this Thursday.

Shrewsbury Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski is up for election again as is Lancaster & Fleetwood’s Labour MP Cat Smith. Kawczynski came out abruptly a few years ago at a party meeting just before a press story was published about his love life, whilst Cat was an NUS LGBT activist. Notably neither have said anything about things like Bi Visibility Day in their time in office.

Both are in quite safe seats for their respective parties: Shrewsbury has been Conservative since 2005 and Lancaster Labour since 2010.

Another MP who has never labelled their sexual orientation but some might want to identify as bisexual is Keith Vaz – married to a woman and at the centre of a scandal involving allegations around drugs and male sex workers. Vaz is not restanding.

Polling day is December 12th.