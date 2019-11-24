The Bisexual Agenda: Ending November

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. And the last days of the month so a little quieter than most weeks.

Monday night in London it’s the Over 50s bi group from 6pm-8pm at Opening Doors London, Tavis House, Tavistock Square, London. WC1H 9NA

Wednesday is the monthly meet of Glasgow bi group, who meet at from 7pm, Bi Glasgow meets at The Space 257 London Road. More about them here.

On Thursday back in London, it’s the Bi Meetup social group at Village in Soho, from 7.30pm. Find out more about them here.

Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?