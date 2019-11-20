Trans Day of Remembrance 2019

Today is Trans Day of Remembrance. There are a host of events taking place as well as photos and comments being shared: try the tdor19 tag on twitter. The date recognises those we have lost, who are disproportionately not only trans but also women and BAME.

Without our trans friends, partners, allies and (in some case) selves, bisexual space and organising across the UK would be so much smaller and so much weaker. We doubt BCN would be here, many local bi groups and online bi support networks would likely have lasted less long if they had existed at all.

So many times ours has been a shared struggle with common enemies who want to determine for people who they may be and who they may love.

Today on Trans Day Of Remembrance we try to remember all those who have lost their lives to transphobic violence, but the rest of the year we must continue to stand beside the living.