UK Bi Pride have announced their 2020 date – it’ll be held almost a year to the day from the first one, on September 5th.

They are hoping to find a new venue though, so for now perhaps just pencil that date into your diary.

It will still be in London.

September 2019’s event was the UK’s biggest bi event to date, outstripping the International BiCon held in London in 2010.

Watch this space for more news!