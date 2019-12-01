Today is World AIDS Day. It has been marked every December 1st since 1988.

More than 100,000 people are living with HIV in the UK – and thanks to medical advances, life expectancy with early testing and action is now much the same as for everyone else. Around the world those 100,000 are part of 34 million people living with HIV – almost as many as we have lost worldwide in the decades since the virus was first recognised in the 1980s.

Key political figures have recorded video messages including Conservative Boris Johnson, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson.

The National AIDS Trust’s easy online suggestions for marking the date are: Learn the facts about HIV then put your knowledge into action by taking their online quiz: Are you HIV aware? and sharing it with your friends on Twitter and Facebook.

The international hub site with information about events around the world is here.