The Bisexual Agenda 9 -15 December

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.

The week kicks of on Tuesday in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.

Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.

On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.

In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).



Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.

Never been to a bi group before?