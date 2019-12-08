The Bisexual Agenda 9 -15 December
Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain.
The week kicks of on Tuesday in London, Bisexual Underground meet at The Blue Posts, 81 Newman Street, London. It’s a pub meetup and; find out more here.
Also that night Bristol bis meet from 6pm at the Watershed, Canons Road; look for the purple teapot to find the group.
On Wednesday it’s Leeds Bi Group’s talky space meeting at the Mesmac centre, 22/23 Blayds Yard. That runs 7pm-9pm. More about Leeds bi group here.
In Nottingham on Thursday it’s the BiTopia pub social meet, they will be at the Lord Roberts on Broad Street from 730pm (look for the table with the duck on it to find folk).
Birmingham‘s fortnightly Bi Boardgames evening is on Friday at the LGBT Centre, Holloway Circus. They’ll be gaming from 6.30pm.
Never been to a bi group before?
- For the coffee & pub type meetups – like in Nottingham or Brighton – try Hannah’s guide here.
- Gaming meetups like those in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham are good for
- gamers and making casual acquaintance friends, but serious bi talk is tricky while you work out which move your character should make next.
- For the talky space meetups – like Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow or Edinburgh, in community centre spaces – there’s Jen’s guide here.
Here are our UK & Ireland listings of local bi groups and regular meetups.
Know of a bi meet we’re missing? Drop us a line!