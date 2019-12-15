The Bisexual Agenda 16 – 22 December

Welcome to our weekly what’s on roundup of Bi Britain. It’s getting close to Christmas but there’s still plenty going on.

The week kicks off on Tuesday when from 7.45pm it’s Swansea Bi Group’s regular pub meet at Mozarts, Walter Road. More about them here.

Also that night it’s the monthly bi pub meet for Manchester BiPhoria. 8pm at Via, halfway along Canal Street. They are normally in one of the little corners to the back upstairs left of the bar, but look for a table with a cuddly lion or unicorn. More about that here.

Wednesday evening it’s the Edinburgh Bi Group’s monthly talky space. They hold this at the LGBT Centre for Health & Wellbeing, 9 Howe Street, Edinburgh. Starts 7pm, and finishes some time around 9pm.

Then on Sunday it’s the turn of Birmingham whose bi group have a coffee meet at Warehouse Cafe, 54-57 Allison Street, from 1.30pm to around 4.

Never been to a bi group before?