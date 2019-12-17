Rainbow Book Awards Bi Winners

The 2019 Rainbow Book Awards winners are out – and here are the winners and runners up representing the best of bi writing in the past year.

Historical & Paranormal Romance

1. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)

2. E.J. Russell – Demon on the Down-Low (Supernatural Selection #3)

3. Lexi Ander – Caledonia Destiny

Fantasy

1. Jeanne G’Fellers – Cleaning House

2. Ariana Nash – Silk & Steel

3. Megan Derr – Dragon Magic

Contemporary General Fiction, Humor, Mystery / Thriller & Sci-Fi / Futuristic

1. Debbie McGowan – The Great Village Bun Fight

2. Lori A. Witt – Incel

Vicki Clifford – Deception is the Old Black: A Viv Fraser Mystery

3. Mia Kerick – The Weekend Bucket List

Fantasy Romance

1. Meredith Katz – How Saeter Robbed the Underworld

2. Freddy MacKay – Waiting on the Rain

3. Casey Wolfe – A Mage’s Power

Contemporary and Erotic Romance & Romantic Suspense

1. E. Davies – Tremble

E. Davies – Miracle

2. L.A. Witt – The Torches We Carry

L.A. Witt – Rank & File

3. Johnny Miles – Café y Chocolate

Bisexual Debut Book

1. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)

2. M. Rose Flores – The End

3. Ariana Nash – Silk & Steel

Bisexual Book

1. Jan Steckel – Like Flesh Covers Bone

2. E. Davies – Tremble

3. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)

The Rainbow Awards fundraise for LGBT causes with donations this year going to LGBT Youth Scotland, Mermaids, LGBT Foundation, the American Institute of Bisexuality and more.