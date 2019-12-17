Rainbow Book Awards Bi Winners
The 2019 Rainbow Book Awards winners are out – and here are the winners and runners up representing the best of bi writing in the past year.
Historical & Paranormal Romance
1. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)
2. E.J. Russell – Demon on the Down-Low (Supernatural Selection #3)
3. Lexi Ander – Caledonia Destiny
Fantasy
1. Jeanne G’Fellers – Cleaning House
2. Ariana Nash – Silk & Steel
3. Megan Derr – Dragon Magic
Contemporary General Fiction, Humor, Mystery / Thriller & Sci-Fi / Futuristic
1. Debbie McGowan – The Great Village Bun Fight
2. Lori A. Witt – Incel
Vicki Clifford – Deception is the Old Black: A Viv Fraser Mystery
3. Mia Kerick – The Weekend Bucket List
Fantasy Romance
1. Meredith Katz – How Saeter Robbed the Underworld
2. Freddy MacKay – Waiting on the Rain
3. Casey Wolfe – A Mage’s Power
Contemporary and Erotic Romance & Romantic Suspense
1. E. Davies – Tremble
E. Davies – Miracle
2. L.A. Witt – The Torches We Carry
L.A. Witt – Rank & File
3. Johnny Miles – Café y Chocolate
Bisexual Debut Book
1. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)
2. M. Rose Flores – The End
3. Ariana Nash – Silk & Steel
Bisexual Book
1. Jan Steckel – Like Flesh Covers Bone
2. E. Davies – Tremble
3. Jude Lucens – Behind These Doors (Radical Proposals #1)
The Rainbow Awards fundraise for LGBT causes with donations this year going to LGBT Youth Scotland, Mermaids, LGBT Foundation, the American Institute of Bisexuality and more.