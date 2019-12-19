The State of Europe 2019
Yesterday, December 16th, the European Parliament adopted its first text dedicated to LGBTI rights of the 2019-2024 session: a resolution on public discrimination and hate speech against LGBTI people.
With barely a month to go before the UK leaves the EU under the new majority Conservative government this is likely to be the most substantial LGBTI motion our unexpected contingent of MEPs get to vote on before leaving their jobs on January 31st.
The resolution reflects on worrying trends observed throughout the EU, such as “attacks on LGBTI social centres in several Member States, homophobic statements and hate speech targeting LGBTI people, in particular in the context of elections; or legal instruments which might be applied to restrict media, education and other content in a manner that unduly restricts freedom of expression regarding LGBTI issues”.
The text denounces the “LGBTI-free zones” in Poland: since the beginning of 2019, over 80 regions, counties or municipalities in Poland have passed resolutions declaring themselves free from so-called “LGBT ideology”, or have adopted “Regional Charters of Family Rights” discriminating against single-parent and LGBTI families.
The European Parliament strongly condemns such measures and calls on the European Commission to do the same. It also calls on Poland to “revoke resolutions attacking LGBTI rights, including local bills against “LGBT ideology” in accordance with its national law; as well as its obligations under EU and international law”. It also invites the Committee of Regions, “as a representative of local and regional EU authorities to consider taking actions in the remit of its competences, on the development of zones free from so-called “LGBT ideology” in Poland”.
In the resolution, the European Parliament highlights a number of areas where action by the EU and Member States is needed, such as:
- discrimination against LGBTI people in general, freedom of movement for all families, including LGBTI families, homophobia in sports, bullying in education settings and the need for sex education.
- training programmes for law enforcement and judicial authorities, for preventing and tackling discriminatory practices and hate crime and tools to report them;
- a definition of consistent equality data collection principles, based on self-identification,
- reminding stakeholders of their commitment to non-discrimination and that EU funds can be used for discriminatory purposes under no circumstances
- the adoption an EU LGBTI strategy, ensuring continuity and a strong follow-up of the work of the previous Commission with the List of Actions to advance LGBTI equality
- the revision the EU framework decision on combating certain forms and expressions of racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law currently in force, in order to include incitement to hatred on grounds of gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics
- the unblocking of the Horizontal Directive on discrimination
- monitoring of hate speech, including by public authorities, elected officials and inside EU institutions, or online, and enable reporting and sanctions against it