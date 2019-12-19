The State of Europe 2019

Yesterday, December 16th, the European Parliament adopted its first text dedicated to LGBTI rights of the 2019-2024 session: a resolution on public discrimination and hate speech against LGBTI people.

With barely a month to go before the UK leaves the EU under the new majority Conservative government this is likely to be the most substantial LGBTI motion our unexpected contingent of MEPs get to vote on before leaving their jobs on January 31st.

The resolution reflects on worrying trends observed throughout the EU, such as “attacks on LGBTI social centres in several Member States, homophobic statements and hate speech targeting LGBTI people, in particular in the context of elections; or legal instruments which might be applied to restrict media, education and other content in a manner that unduly restricts freedom of expression regarding LGBTI issues”.

The text denounces the “LGBTI-free zones” in Poland: since the beginning of 2019, over 80 regions, counties or municipalities in Poland have passed resolutions declaring themselves free from so-called “LGBT ideology”, or have adopted “Regional Charters of Family Rights” discriminating against single-parent and LGBTI families.

The European Parliament strongly condemns such measures and calls on the European Commission to do the same. It also calls on Poland to “revoke resolutions attacking LGBTI rights, including local bills against “LGBT ideology” in accordance with its national law; as well as its obligations under EU and international law”. It also invites the Committee of Regions, “as a representative of local and regional EU authorities to consider taking actions in the remit of its competences, on the development of zones free from so-called “LGBT ideology” in Poland”.

In the resolution, the European Parliament highlights a number of areas where action by the EU and Member States is needed, such as: